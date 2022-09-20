DraftKings Discord Community Collection Spotlight: Difference Making Reignmakers Football Cards — Tua Tagovailoa

Discord Community Collection Spotlight

Our REIGNMAKERS Football Discord community has been doing their research, building their lineups and searching for their edge. We have no doubt they have one, two or 10 reasons to be proud of their collections.

And since our DraftKings Discord is full of sharps, with charts and notes of their very own, we asked them to impart upon us just a glimpse of their endless knowledge.

In this series, select community members — in their own words — break down the REIGNMAKERS Player Card they believe will be their golden ticket this season.

Discord Username: @csalg006

Featured Player card: Tua Tagovailoa, RARE

This isn’t the Tua of past seasons. With the change in head coach, Tua’s persona has gone from a micromanaged diffident QB to one who is comfortable and exudes confidence on and off the field.

A competent offensive-minded coach whose scheme amplifies Tua’s strengths: accuracy, timing and his sneaky athleticism. A Top-5 LT who will bolster a turnstile of an offensive line in 2022. An elusive RB combo in Edmonds and Mostert. An underrated athletic receiver in Cedric Wilson. And of course, “The Cheetah” who brings a level of explosiveness that’s difficult to reproduce will take attention away from another Top-15 WR PPR monster “WADDLE.”

Needless to say, these new and old friends will bring dynamic speed to all aspects of the field. The buzz is real in Miami. And at the helm is Tua T. You’ll want to get exposure to this overlooked sleeper early before his third-year breakout.

