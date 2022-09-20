DraftKings Discord Community Collection Spotlight: Difference Making Reignmakers Football Cards — Cooper Kupp

Discord Community Collection Spotlight

Our REIGNMAKERS Football Discord community has been doing their research, building their lineups and searching for their edge. We have no doubt they have one, two or 10 reasons to be proud of their collections.

And since our DraftKings Discord is full of sharps, with charts and notes of their very own, we asked them to impart upon us just a glimpse of their endless knowledge.

In this series, select community members — in their own words — break down the REIGNMAKERS Player Card they believe will be their golden ticket this season.

Discord Username: @gooddudz

Featured Player card: Cooper Kupp, ELITE

I believed a WR-focused strategy made the most sense because most lineups will have more than one receiver and the WR position has the highest variance. Having a top wideout provides both better floors and ceilings. Having a strong stable of wide receivers also means I can have more QB-WR stack opportunities by playing up non-Superstar QBs.

I opted for an ELITE Cooper Kupp to be the foundation of my first lineup. Cooper Kupp was not only the top-scoring FLEX last year, but he was also very exciting to watch (let’s be brutally honest, there are many strong fantasy players who are difficult to watch IRL). Kupp’s monster season included 14 top 10 weekly WR finishes, including six top-3 finishes! He’s truly a set-and-forget cornerstone of any PPR lineup.

While many have clamored over the offseason (and perhaps for good reason) for Justin Jefferson to be crowned the top dog this season. Cooper Kupp had over 100 more fantasy points in full PPR in 2021 and has the type of chemistry with his QB that true bromance movies are made of (so much uncertainty from QB or WR trades and signings this year). Kupp’s underdog story of being this scrappy, small receiver who managed to become a superstar through a strong work ethic really ties a bow on this feel-good movie.

