Pick on the Moneyline for the Astros-Rays game on September 20

Fresh off of clinching the American League West division title, the Houston Astros continue their quest to earn the top seed in the American League for the playoffs as they play the Tampa Bay Rays on the road on Tuesday.

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-130, 6.5)

Cy Young Award hopeful Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays has allowed three runs or fewer in 15 of his 16 starts at home, including a stretch of two runs or fewer surrendered in 11 of his last 12 home starts.

McClanahan leads qualifying American League pitchers in hits per nine innings allowed with 5.9, posting a 1.88 ERA with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in his last 20 pitching appearances overall.

The Rays back up McClanahan with a bullpen that has a 3.05 ERA the past 60 days, which ranks sixth in baseball, while the Astros are third in bullpen ERA in that span.

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Houston Astros, who has a 2.87 ERA overall this season, but his ERA goes from 2.45 at home to 3.34 on the road and is issuing 3.1 walks per nine innings.

The Astros are 5-7 in the last 12 games Javier has pitched in and after celebrating a division title on Monday, the Rays will be celebrating a win in a critical game on Tuesday.

The Play: Rays -130

