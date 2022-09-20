 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 3 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 3 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Injury Cheatsheet, Team Notes, Snap Count Recap

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Week 3 RankingsRB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

Week 3 — Pickup Ranks | W2 Recap | Injuries | DraftKings Tips | RB Snaps

GET LINK TO RAKE FREE WEEK 3 PME DRAFTKINGS CONTEST HERE

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 3 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Jonathan Taylor
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Saquon Barkley
  4. Austin Ekeler
  5. D’Andre Swift
  6. Leonard Fournette
  7. Joe Mixon
  8. Derrick Henry
  9. Najee Harris
  10. Antonio Gibson
  11. Dalvin Cook
  12. Aaron Jones
  13. Javonte Williams
  14. David Montgomery
  15. Nick Chubb
  16. Josh Jacobs
  17. Jeff Wilson
  18. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  19. AJ Dillon
  20. Michael Carter
  21. Kareem Hunt
  22. James Robinson
  23. Mark Ingram
  24. Devin Singletary
  25. Dameon Pierce
  26. Darrell Henderson
  27. Tony Pollard
  28. Cordarrelle Patterson
  29. Ezekiel Elliott
  30. Darrell Williams
  31. Travis Etienne
  32. Chase Edmonds
  33. Miles Sanders
  34. Damien Harris
  35. Raheem Mostert
  36. Eno Benjamin
  37. Melvin Gordon
  38. Rhamondre Stevenson
  39. Breece Hall
  40. Kenyan Drake
  41. JD McKissic
  42. Rashaad Penny
  43. Rex Burkhead
  44. Jamaal Williams
  45. Jerick McKinnon
  46. Cam Akers
  47. Nyheim Hines
  48. Rachaad White
  49. Khalil Herbert
  50. Kenneth Gainwell
  51. Zach Moss
  52. Jaylen Warren
  53. Ken Walker
  54. Sony Michel
  55. Jordan Mason
  56. Alexander Mattison
  57. Ameer Abdullah
  58. Tyler Allgeier
  59. Travis Homer
  60. James Cook
  61. Josh Kelley
  62. Mike Davis
  63. D’Onta Foreman
  64. Boston Scott
  65. D’Ernest Johnson
  66. Isiah Pacheco
  67. Matt Breida
  68. Ronald Jones
  69. Isaiah Spiller

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation