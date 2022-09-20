 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 3 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 3 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Injury Cheatsheet, Team Notes, Snap Count Recap

Week 3 Rankings

Week 3

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 3 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Tyreek Hill
  5. Davante Adams
  6. Ja’Marr Chase
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  8. Jaylen Waddle
  9. A.J. Brown
  10. Deebo Samuel
  11. Michael Pittman
  12. Mike Williams
  13. Christian Kirk
  14. Diontae Johnson
  15. Courtland Sutton
  16. Terry McLaurin
  17. Brandin Cooks
  18. Michael Thomas
  19. Amari Cooper
  20. Rashod Bateman
  21. Tee Higgins
  22. CeeDee Lamb
  23. Gabriel Davis
  24. Drake London
  25. Brandon Aiyuk
  26. Hunter Renfrow
  27. Curtis Samuel
  28. Russell Gage
  29. Garrett Wilson
  30. DJ Moore
  31. Jacobi Meyers
  32. DK Metcalf
  33. Allen Lazard
  34. Tyler Lockett
  35. Noah Brown
  36. Greg Dortch
  37. Breshad Perriman
  38. Jerry Jeudy
  39. Marquise Brown
  40. Jahan Dotson
  41. DeVonta Smith
  42. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  43. Jarvis Landry
  44. Josh Palmer
  45. Adam Thielen
  46. Isaiah McKenzie
  47. Sterling Shepard
  48. Allen Robinson II
  49. Elijah Moore
  50. Treylon Burks
  51. Olamide Zaccheaus
  52. Julio Jones
  53. Robbie Anderson
  54. Chris Olave
  55. Tyler Boyd
  56. Chase Claypool
  57. Mecole Hardman
  58. Michael Gallup
  59. Ashton Dulin
  60. Donovan People-Jones
  61. Corey Davis
  62. Zay Jones
  63. Marvin Jones
  64. Nico Collins
  65. Skyy Moore
  66. Nelson Agholor
  67. Darnell Mooney
  68. Romeo Doubs
  69. DJ Chark
  70. George Pickens
  71. Robert Woods
  72. Kadarius Toney
  73. Kendrick Bourne
  74. KJ Osborn
  75. Juwan Jennings
  76. DeVante Parker
  77. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  78. Sammy Watkins
  79. AJ Green
  80. Josh Reynolds
  81. Randall Cobb
  82. Kenny Golladay

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

