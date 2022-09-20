 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 3 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 3 TE rankings and Week 3 DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Injury Cheatsheet, Team Notes, Snap Count Recap

Week 3 RankingsRB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

Week 3 — Pickup Ranks | W2 Recap | Injuries | DraftKings Tips | RB Snaps

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 3 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. Darren Waller
  4. Zach Ertz
  5. George Kittle
  6. Tyler Higbee
  7. Kyle Pitts
  8. TJ Hockenson
  9. Dallas Goedert
  10. Pat Freiermuth
  11. Hayden Hurst
  12. Logan Thomas
  13. Evan Engram
  14. Tyler Conklin
  15. Juwan Johnson
  16. Gerald Everett
  17. Dawson Knox
  18. Mike Gesicki
  19. Robert Tonyan
  20. Isaiah Likely
  21. Kyle Granson
  22. Irv Smith Jr.
  23. Cameron Brate
  24. Austin Hooper
  25. Cole Kmet
  26. Albert Okwuegbunam
  27. Hunter Henry
  28. Noah Fant
  29. Daniel Bellinger
  30. Harrison Bryant
  31. Mo Alie-Cox
  32. Jonnu Smith
  33. Brevin Jordan
  34. David Njoku
  35. Dan Arnold

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 3 DST Rankings

  1. CLE
  2. BUF
  3. CIN
  4. PIT
  5. KC
  6. LAR
  7. PHI
  8. DAL
  9. NO
  10. CHI
  11. HOU
  12. TB
  13. LAC
  14. ATL
  15. DEN
  16. SF
  17. NYJ
  18. CAR
  19. SEA

