Who is in the running for NFL MVP after Week 2?

We’re only two weeks into an 18-week NFL regular season, but we’ve already seen several players make a major impact in the games they’ve played so far. We take a look at way-too-early odds for the frontrunners for the NFL’s regular season MVP award.

The odds are quarterback-heavy, as per usual — since 2000, only four MVPs have played a position outside of quarterback. The defending MVP is Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. The current 10 best odds are all quarterbacks, and 17 of the 20 highest odds are QBs.

Here are the frontrunners after Week 2:

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills +350

Allen has led the Bills to two major wins already, beating the defending Super Bowl champion LA Rams and trouncing the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. He’s already added up 614 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, and eight touchdowns. With Stefon Diggs on the other end of the ball, Allen is looking unstoppable.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs +500

In the first two weeks, Mahomes has thrown seven passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in wins against the Chargers and the Cardinals. He’s unquestionably stepping into his role as the heir apparent of greatness in this generation of QBs, as Brady and Rodgers prepare to retire soon. Mahomes has taken home the MVP award once in 2018.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles +800

Hurts did himself plenty of favors in this race in the Eagles’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. He became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 300 yards, complete 80% of his passes, and rush for more than one touchdown in a single game. The Eagles are finally all-in on him.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers +1000

Herbert is undoubtedly in the discussion of elite QBs right now. He has passed for 613 yards and six touchdowns in two games this season. The biggest question with Herbert at this point is the rib cartilage fracture that he suffered on Thursday Night Football vs. the Chiefs, an injury that can take a long time to heal.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens +1200

Jackson has been a threat in the air and on the ground, and continues to fight to prove to the world that he belongs in the discussion of the best of the best. He’s already passed for six touchdowns in two games after having 16 in 12 games in 2021. He reminded NFL watchers why he won that Heisman Trophy in 2016 after rushing for 119 yards against the Dolphins on Sunday.

