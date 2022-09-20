Should you drop Darnell Mooney in your fantasy football leagues?

Sorry, Darnell Mooney managers but ... this tweet was too good not to include right away.

Darnell Mooney to Fantasy Managers every week: pic.twitter.com/PAFUMF5a8p — Jagger May (@SportsJag) September 19, 2022

Anyway, the Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football 27-10 in Week 2. Last season, Mooney went over 1,000 yards for the Bears. This season, he’s on pace for not anything close to that. He has two receptions for four yards in two games. Is it time to give up? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy football outlook: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

It still feels very early on Mooney. It really depends on your roster situation. If you have injuries and need an extra wide receiver, it may be worth seeing if Mooney will right the ship. If you have at least three startable wideouts on your roster, it may be worth letting Mooney go to grab someone who is seeing more targets. That’s the big issue, right?

Mooney only has five targets over two games. There will be better game environments and matchups throughout the season. That’s the one reason you may want to just be patient. The last thing you want is a team that is 2-0 and has a deep roster, grabbing Mooney and stashing him for later. That’s another thing to consider. How’s your team doing? If you’re 2-0 and in a good spot, letting go of Mooney (or keeping him) likely doesn’t hurt you that much in the long run. If you’re unsure where the team stands, holding onto Mooney may be tough.

Verdict

Wait and see. If you’re that desperate to drop Mooney and pick up Noah Brown or Sterling Shepard or Greg Dortch, be my guest. Better matchups will come and Mooney will have his weeks. Really the only reason to drop Mooney is if your roster is becoming depleted and you need more of a sure thing.