Should you drop Robert Woods in your fantasy football leagues?

The Tennessee Titans have gone from No. 1 overall seed in the 2021 playoffs to bottom of perhaps the worst division in football. The Titans were obliterated by the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Ryan Tannehill had a passer rating of 32.7. Do we even need to go into stats? This has greatly impact the value of WR Robert Woods, who had four receptions for 39 yards on MNF. Let’s take a look at if it’s time to panic on Woods.

Fantasy football outlook: Titans WR Robert Woods

The Titans lost A.J. Brown via trade and replaced him with Woods, who helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season. Woods was selected in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts as an upside WR2/FLEX play. So far, Woods hasn’t looked like the No. 1 wideout and the Titans’ passing game is looking among the worst in the League. Through two games, he’s got five catches on seven targets for 52 yards.

Verdict

Hold onto Woods but proceed with caution. Things could get ugly in Tennessee fast with another loss and clearly Tannehill is losing grips as a starting QB. Implementing rookie QB Malik Willis could be an option if the Titans continue to lose. That may not necessarily help Woods’ value. If the ship is sinking, it’s not a bad idea to get out early. For now, hold onto Woods if you capable starters at WR.