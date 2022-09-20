Should you drop Aaron Rodgers in your fantasy football leagues?

The Green Bay Packers got back on the winning side of things in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football, defeating the Chicago Bears with ease. QB Aaron Rodgers only had 195 yards and one INT in Week 1. This past Sunday, A-Rod had a slightly better outcome with 234 yards and two TDs. Still, that wasn’t good enough to break 17 fantasy points. Does that mean you should look to replace Rodgers as your starting QB? We take a look.

Fantasy football outlook: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers owns the Bears and the Packers picked up a pretty easy 27-10 win on SNF. Even so, it was more of a actual football performance than a fantasy performance. Rodgers’ upside is severely capped given he doesn’t add much value through his legs anymore. The Packers’ passing game has clearly taken a back seat to the run game.

A-Rod attempted 25 passes and Green Bay ran the ball nearly 40 times. That had something to do with game script, but despite the score, the Bears hung around late into the game. We should expect the Packers to lean more on Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as the season goes along. With that said, Rodgers should build more chemistry with his receivers as the season progresses and we saw some of that in Week 2 with Sammy Watkins and Rodgers linking up for a few big gains.

Verdict

Personally, I dropped Rodgers in a fantasy league, so that’s probably the advice I should give, right? Like I said, his upside is limited and there are better options on the waiver wire. Streaming QBs can be a very favorable strategy if you pick the right plays. Carson Wentz and Tua Tagovailoa remain available in around 30-40% of leagues on Yahoo. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions have been fine. Hell, Joe Flacco has double the fantasy points as Rodgers through two games.