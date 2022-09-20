Should you drop Matt Ryan in your fantasy football leagues?

The start to Matty Ice’s tenure in Indianapolis has not gone as planned. The Indianapolis Colts are 0-1-1 and are coming off a shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yes, that sentence was correct. So the Colts are in a minor hole to start the season and Matt Ryan is off to a slow start in his first season in Indy. Let’s take a look at his fantasy football prospects and whether or not you should hold onto him.

Fantasy football outlook: Colts QB Matt Ryan

Ryan didn’t have WR Michael Pittman Jr. last week and the rest of the offensive skill position players are, well, underwhelming. That is outside of RB Jonathan Taylor, who only carried the ball nine times and had 54 yards, just 10 touches. Giving more touches to Taylor should help the offense, especially once Pittman is back. WR Ashton Dulin had a decent game. He could emerge as a solid target aside from Pittman, Taylor and RB Nyheim Hines.

The main issue appears to be Ryan, though. He threw three interceptions against the Jags and was sacked five times. His lack of mobility at this age isn’t going to help at all. Plus, the Colts aren’t doing a great job protecting him. Indy’s strength was the line and run game. Those two things weren’t prevalent on Sunday. If this continues, Ryan isn’t going to have time to put up stats. He lacks TD upside as well. Most of the time the Colts will lean on Taylor in the red zone.

Verdict

The Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. It’s a good game script for Ryan to bounce back. The Chiefs should put up points and force Indy to throw. Even so, it’s hard to trust Ryan after these past two weeks. If you drafted two QBs, Ryan is droppable depending on who the other is. If you can find a decent replacement — Carson Wentz, Tua Tagovailoa — on the waiver wire, make the move.