Bedlam rivalry between Oklahoma-OK State will end after SEC realignment

After Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025 at the latest, the Sooners’ longtime rivalry game with Oklahoma State will no longer exist, per Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. A staple of the Big 12, Bedlam has happened 116 times since 1904, including 112 years in a row from 1910-2022.

McMurphy reported that both athletic directors confirmed that the series will end for the time being.

The in-state rivalry has a severe tilt toward the Sooners, who have won 90 of the 116, but the current reigning winners are the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This is just one of what will likely be many traditions altered or erased completely by the high-level conference realignment that is coming to college football in the next few seasons.

Often one of the final games of the season for both schools, and recently with the Sooners frequently coming in as a top-10 ranked team, this series has been happening since before Oklahoma actually became a state.

With both schools playing nine in-conference games in different conferences, though, scheduling each other will be put on the back burner.