2022 DK KING OF THE GRIDIRON - Terms & Conditions

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING PROMOTION RULES OF DRAFTKINGS, INC.
IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE PROMOTION RULES (hereinafter, “Promotion Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE DRAFTKINGS 2022 DK KING OF THE GRIDIRON PROMO (hereinafter, “Promotion”) AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.
2022 King Of The Gridiron
2022 King Of The Gridiron will be a private, invite-only contest series that will start on Sunday, September 25, 2022, during the NFL Week 3 Classic Set. To enter the series, each player will enter the private NFL classic contest on 9/25 for $3,000. After the conclusion of the 9/25 contest, each player will be awarded 3 contest tickets. These contest tickets will be used for entries into the remaining 3 contests.
FORMAT
Private Group Contest- The players will compete in 4 Classic NFL contests. Each contest will be paired with a leaderboard that awards players points based on the finishing position of each player in the private group. The leaderboard will be manually sent to each player, so each player knows where they stand within the Promotion. This Promotion will not be elimination based. For clarity, all players will be permitted to play in each contest in each subsequent contest of the Promotion. Players will be auto entered into each contest (after the first contest). If a player fails to submit a lineup before the Set contest lock time, that player shall receive zero (0) points for that contest.
The Dates of the 4 contests are:
1. Sunday, September 25
2. Sunday, October 2
3. Sunday, October 9
4. Sunday, October 15
The leaderboard point totals will be based on the following point scale corresponding to the place a user finishes in each contest. The below is an example based on a 250 player field. The final points and payouts structure will be sent around after lock on Sunday, September 18th.
Points Per Contest
1st 250
2nd 249
3rd 248
4th 247
5th 246
6th 245
7th 244
8th 243
9th 242
10th 241
11th 240
12th 239
13th 238
14th 237
15th 236
16th 235
17th 234
18th 233
19th 232
20th 231
21st 230
22nd 229
23rd 228
24th 227
25th 226
26th 225
27th 224
28th 223
29th 222
30th 221
31st 220
32nd 219
33rd 218
34th 217
35th 216
36th 215
37th 214
38th 213
39th 212
40th 211
41st 210
42nd 209
43rd 208
44th 207
45th 206
46th 205
47th 204
48th 203
49th 202
50th 201
51st 200
52nd 199
53rd 198
54th 197
55th 196
56th 195
57th 194
58th 193
59th 192
60th 191
61st 190
62nd 189
63rd 188
64th 187
65th 186
66th 185
67th 184
68th 183
69th 182
70th 181
71st 180
72nd 179
73rd 178
74th 177
75th 176
76th 175
77th 174
78th 173
79th 172
80th 171
81st 170
82nd 169
83rd 168
84th 167
85th 166
86th 165
87th 164
88th 163
89th 162
90th 161
91st 160
92nd 159
93rd 158
94th 157
95th 156
96th 155
97th 154
98th 153
99th 152
100th 151
101st 150
102nd 149
103rd 148
104th 147
105th 146
106th 145
107th 144
108th 143
109th 142
110th 141
111th 140
112th 139
113th 138
114th 137
115th 136
116th 135
117th 134
118th 133
119th 132
120th 131
121st 130
122nd 129
123rd 128
124th 127
125th 126
126th 125
127th 124
128th 123
129th 122
130th 121
131st 120
132nd 119
133rd 118
134th 117
135th 116
136th 115
137th 114
138th 113
139th 112
140th 111
141st 110
142nd 109
143rd 108
144th 107
145th 106
146th 105
147th 104
148th 103
149th 102
150th 101
151st 100
152nd 99
153rd 98
154th 97
155th 96
156th 95
157th 94
158th 93
159th 92
160th 91
161st 90
162nd 89
163rd 88
164th 87
165th 86
166th 85
167th 84
168th 83
169th 82
170th 81
171st 80
172nd 79
173rd 78
174th 77
175th 76
176th 75
177th 74
178th 73
179th 72
180th 71
181st 70
182nd 69
183rd 68
184th 67
185th 66
186th 65
187th 64
188th 63
189th 62
190th 61
191st 60
192nd 59
193rd 58
194th 57
195th 56
196th 55
197th 54
198th 53
199th 52
200th 51
201st 50
202nd 49
203rd 48
204th 47
205th 46
206th 45
207th 44
208th 43
209th 42
210th 41
211th 40
212th 39
213th 38
214th 37
215th 36
216th 35
217th 34
218th 33
219th 32
220th 31
221st 30
222nd 29
223rd 28
224th 27
225th 26
226th 25
227th 24
228th 23
229th 22
230th 21
231st 20
232nd 19
233rd 18
234th 17
235th 16
236th 15
237th 14
238th 13
239th 12
240th 11
241st 10
242nd 9
243rd 8
244th 7
245th 6
246th 5
247th 4
248th 3
249th 2
250th 1
PAYOUTS (“Prizes”)
Please note: the following is based on 250 players competing in the private league. The below will adjust based on final entry count. All entry fees will go toward the weekly and final prize pools.
The total program will consist of $750,000 in prizes. The final leaderboard will payout $550,000 of total prizes and that will be paid out in accordance with the following:
1st: $100,000.00
2nd: 75,000.00
3rd: $50,000.00
4th: $40,00.00
5th: $30,000.00
6th: $25,000.00
7th – 8th: $20,000.00
9th – 10th: $15,000.00
11th – 14th: $10,000.00
15th – 22nd: $7,500.00
23rd – 32nd: $6,000.00
Each of the 4 daily contests will pay out prizes per contest in accordance with the following payout structure.
Daily Payout Structure
1st: $10,000.00
2nd: $8,000.00
3rd: $6,000.00
4th: $5,000.00
5th – 6th: $4,000.00
7th – 8th: $3,500.00
9th – 10th: $3,000.00
After the conclusion of the 4th contest, DraftKings will pay out the leaderboard winners in accordance with the chart above and will send a final email to all 250 participants with results.
HOW TO ENTER
Enter contest directly – Players will pay $3,000 to enter the September 25th Private Contest. At the conclusion of the 9/25 contest, each player will receive 3 tickets to enter the remaining contests, and DraftKings will manually credit the 9/25 contest payouts no later than Monday, September 20th.
Please note: Payouts and points structure above are based on 250 entrants. In the event that more or fewer than 250 players join, the payouts and points structures will scale up or down accordingly.
If you have any questions, please contact support@draftkings.com
IN THE EVENT OF A TIE:
For all ties throughout the Promotion, tied players will split prizes in accordance with our Terms of Use. Regardless of lineups and highest scoring player, if two players tie for 1st place in any contest, they will split the $10,000 first place prize and $8,000 second place prize and they will split the points allocated between 1st and 2nd place. For example, if two players tie for 1st place, they will each receive 249.5 leaderboard points. This will apply if two or more players tie for any position in the leaderboard. This will also apply if two or more players tie for their final position on the leaderboard. For clarity, the tied positions at the end of the Promotion will split the amount set forth in the Payouts section.
CONDITIONS ON CLAIMING PRIZE
Where legal and as applicable, the winners must consent to the use of his/her name, voice, video, and likeness/photograph in and in connection with the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion and/or exploitation of DraftKings and the Promotion in a form reasonably directed by the organizers of the Promotion or other representatives of DraftKings;
Consent to the release of certain personal information to DraftKings for purposes related to participation and eligibility for your participation in the Promotion;
Execute other documents as DraftKings may reasonably request;
Pay all taxes, title, registration fees, and like amounts in connection with the prizes; and
At all times conduct him/herself in a professional manner, and shall not be involved in any conduct or activity that may bring the winner into disrepute, or harm the finalist or winner’s name or reputation.
(hereinafter, collectively, the “Requirements”).
In the event a winner of a Prize is not able to meet the Requirements for claiming the Prize, such Winner, finalist or winner, as the case may be, shall not be entitled to the Prize or any other prize, compensation or monetary value whatsoever, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to the Winner, finalist or winner, as applicable. The winners of both the Prize as applicable, must be able to fulfill the Requirements. A Contest winner’s failure to fulfill the Requirem
any other prize, compensation, or monetary value of any nature whatsoever associated with or otherwise related to the Contest.
EFFECT OF PROMOTION RULES ON TERMS OF USE
The Terms of Use on the DraftKings Website shall apply to the Promotion and to these Promotion Rules, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Promotion Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Terms of Use, and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Terms of Use. To the extent the any provision of these Promotion Rules conflicts with any provision in the Terms of Use, the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the Terms of Use unless otherwise stated herein. In no way other than a provision of these Promotion Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Terms of Use shall these Promotion rules to be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Terms of Use.
EFFECT OF PROMOTION RULES ON PRIVACY POLICY
The Privacy Policy on the DraftKings Website shall apply to the Promotion and to these Promotion Rules, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Promotion Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Privacy Policy, and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Privacy Policy. To the extent the any provision of these Promotion Rules conflicts with any provision in the Privacy Policy, the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the Privacy Policy unless otherwise stated herein. In no way other than a provision of these Promotion Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Privacy Policy shall these Promotion Rules to be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Privacy Policy.
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
The limitation of liability contained in the Terms of Use shall be deemed to include your participation in the Promotion and by entering the Promotion you agree to be bound, in addition to all other terms and conditions as described and contained herein and in the Terms of use, by the provisions thereof.
CONSENT OF USE
Each player who enters the Promotion hereby agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind, to the editing,
modification, replication, publication and/or other use of the names, likenesses, photographs, videos, voices, Entries and the like of the Entrant in any medium, whether now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, any and all advertising, promotions, and other publicity conducted by DraftKings. Notwithstanding the generality of the foregoing, each Entrant further assigns any and all rights he or she may have over his or her Entry to the Sponsor without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind.
MISCELLANEOUS
As used herein, a “Force Majeure” event shall mean the interruption of or material interference with DraftKings’ ability to grant to the winners the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within DraftKings’ reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., SARS), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order or regulation, or order of any court. In the event of a Force Majeure, DraftKings may reschedule the Promotion, or may cancel the Promotion altogether.
DraftKings reserves the right to alter these rules and event at any time in DraftKings’ sole discretion upon reasonable notice to you; provided however that any change in the Prize shall be made prior to the beginning of the Promotion.
By participating in the Promotion, the player agrees to be bound by the terms of these Promotion Rules, and the Terms of Use, and hereby agrees to disclose all applicable information to DraftKings, such information subject to the Privacy Policy.