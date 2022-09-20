F1 announces 2023 race schedule, dates, cities

F1 has announced its 2023 schedule, along with the cities and dates for each race. The circuit will start in the Middle East with races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia before shifting to Melbourne, Australia for what was usually the traditional start of the season.

There will be two races in Italy in 2023, with drivers descending on Imola in May before returning to the country for Monza in September. The United States will also have two races, with Austin and Las Vegas hosting events. The Las Vegas race is subject to FIA regulations but is expected to go ahead as planned. The season will end in Abu Dhabi on November 26. The historic Monaco and Silverstone races will take place on May 28 and July 9, respectively.

It looks like Red Bull and Max Verstappen will come into 2023 as defending champions in the constructor’s and driver’s championships. Verstappen will likely be going for a three-peat as he’s in position to repeat as champion in 2022.