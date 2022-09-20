Julio Rodriguez returns to Mariners’ lineup after missing 3 games

Good news for all those who are competing in your fantasy baseball playoffs and have Julio Rodriguez on your roster: J-Rod is back.

Rodriguez missed the past three games due to back tightness but will lead off for Seattle in tonight’s series opener against the Athletics in Oakland. The prohibitive favorite for the American League Rookie of the Year Award is hitting .279 with 27 homers, 25 steals and an .846 OPS this year.

He is trying to lead the Mariners back to the postseason, a place they haven’t been since 2001. But entering Tuesday, Seattle is in good position to end that two-decade absence as it sits five games in front of Baltimore for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. The Mariners’ remaining schedule looks very favorable as they won’t face a team with a winning percentage of .500 or better in any of their 16 games to end the regular season.