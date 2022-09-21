Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 3 of the fantasy football season is here. Running back has been an interesting position this year, with top draft picks Derrick Henry and Najee Harris underperforming through two weeks. Looking at matchups, it could be a turning point for some of the studs who have started as duds. Outside of the big names, our rankings are below to help you for your Week 3 fantasy football matchups.

Injury news

Alvin Kamara missed the team’s Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which allowed veteran running back Mark Ingram a chance to be the starter in New Orleans once again. James Conner is also banged up, allowing Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams to have upside as they head into a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Backups Alexander Mattison and Samaje Perine haven't gotten much work this season. This week though, they both have good matchups and should get some work. They will be deep flex plays if you start them, but they could pay dividends. Otherwise, guys like Michael Carter and Raheem Mostert are emerging as decent fantasy plays.

Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings