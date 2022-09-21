Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 3 of the fantasy football season is here. Running back has been an interesting position this year, with top draft picks Derrick Henry and Najee Harris underperforming through two weeks. Looking at matchups, it could be a turning point for some of the studs who have started as duds. Outside of the big names, our rankings are below to help you for your Week 3 fantasy football matchups.
Injury news
Alvin Kamara missed the team’s Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which allowed veteran running back Mark Ingram a chance to be the starter in New Orleans once again. James Conner is also banged up, allowing Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams to have upside as they head into a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Backups Alexander Mattison and Samaje Perine haven't gotten much work this season. This week though, they both have good matchups and should get some work. They will be deep flex plays if you start them, but they could pay dividends. Otherwise, guys like Michael Carter and Raheem Mostert are emerging as decent fantasy plays.
Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 18
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ JAC
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ LV
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|@ ATL
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|vs CHI
|5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|vs CIN
|6
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|@ MIN
|7
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|@ CLE
|8
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|@ BAL
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs LAC
|10
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|@ ARI
|11
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs SF
|12
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|@ LAR
|13
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|@ MIA
|14
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|15
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|@ DEN
|16
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|vs GB
|17
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ NYG
|18
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|vs KC
|19
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|@ PHI
|20
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|vs DAL
|21
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|vs KC
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|vs WAS
|23
|Damien Harris
|NE
|@ MIA
|24
|James Conner
|ARI
|vs SEA
|25
|D'Onta Foreman
|TEN
|@ HOU
|26
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|GB
|@ DET
|27
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|vs PIT
|28
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|vs SEA
|29
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs NO
|30
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|@ PHI
|31
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|vs IND
|32
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|vs TEN
|33
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|34
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|@ LAR
|35
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|vs GB
|36
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|vs CAR
|37
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|vs CIN
|38
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|39
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|@ DET
|40
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|vs CAR
|41
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|42
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|vs NO
|43
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|@ TB
|44
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs WAS
|45
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|@ DEN
|46
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|MIA
|vs NE
|48
|Le'Veon Bell
|TB
|vs CAR
|49
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|vs DAL
|50
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|@ DET
|51
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ NYG
|52
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ LV
|53
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|vs GB
|54
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|@ ATL
|55
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|@ HOU
|56
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|vs PIT
|57
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|vs CHI
|58
|Austin Walter
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|59
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ JAC
|60
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|@ TB
|61
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN
|@ HOU
|62
|Phillip Lindsay
|MIA
|vs NE
|63
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|vs DAL
|64
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|vs SF
|65
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|66
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|vs LAC
|67
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|@ MIA
|68
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|@ ARI
|69
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs NE
|70
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|vs CIN
|71
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|@ CLE
|72
|David Johnson
|HOU
|vs TEN
|73
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ MIN
|74
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|@ ARI
|75
|Ryquell Armstead
|JAC
|vs IND
|76
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|@ LAR
|77
|Royce Freeman
|HOU
|vs TEN
|78
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|@ BAL
|79
|Jonathan Williams
|WAS
|@ NYG
|80
|Wendell Smallwood
|WAS
|@ NYG
|81
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|vs SEA
|82
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|@ LAR
|83
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ MIN
|84
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|@ LV
|85
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|MIN
|vs CHI
|86
|Michael Burton
|KC
|@ DEN
|87
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|vs CHI
|88
|Nathan Cottrell
|JAC
|vs IND
|89
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|@ ARI
|90
|Corey Clement
|DAL
|@ PHI
|91
|Deon Jackson
|IND
|@ JAC
|92
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|vs SF
|93
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|@ ATL
|94
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs LAC
|95
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|vs WAS
|96
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|vs GB
|97
|Jakob Johnson
|NE
|@ MIA
|98
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs CIN
|99
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|@ DEN