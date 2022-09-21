Week 3 fantasy football standard wide receiver rankings

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is here. It will start with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 22. The week will wrap up on Monday, Sept. 26, with an NFC East divisional matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. The fantasy football season has been all over the place, so here are some streamers and help for your Week 3 fantasy football lineups.

Injuries

While not technically an injury, Mike Evans has been suspended one game for shoving cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the team’s win last Sunday. He is appealing, but if the suspension is upheld, he will miss this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Michael Pittman Jr. missed his team’s Week 2 game as did Keenan Allen and Gabe Davis, but they could all be back this week.

Week 3 WR streamers

Lockett took a fantasy hit when Russell Wilson was traded away from the Seattle Seahawks. Even when Geno Smith impressed in Week 1, Lockett only had three receptions for 28 yards. The duo finally got on the same page, and Lockett had nine receptions for 107 yards in Week 2. This week, Lockett takes on the porous Atlanta Falcons defense this week and has upside.

Wilson is throwing his name in the hat for the early rookie of the year conversation. In Week 1, he had four receptions for 52 yards which felt mundane. Then in Week 2, he caught eight of his 14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He and Joe Flacco will take on the Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 3, but Wilson should get targeted early and often. He is worthy of a flex start for your Week 3 fantasy football lineups.

Week 3 standard wide receiver rankings