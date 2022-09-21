Cole Beasley worth add to fantasy football rosters after signing with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad, as first reported by NFL Network on Tuesday, after being released by the Buffalo Bills in March.

With a depleted wide receiver corps ready to play for the Bucs on Sunday when the face the Green Bay Packers, Beasley is expected to move up to the active roster this week and see playing time in Week 3.

With Mike Evans suspended for one game after instigating a fight last weekend and Chris Godwin still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 1, a veteran Beasley will fill a much-needed role for the Bucs’ offense. Before signing with the Bills in 2019, Beasley spent seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy football implications

Once Beasley is officially on the active roster, he’ll be an excellent waiver wire add for this week. Tom Brady is going to lean on the new guy with two of his favorite targets missing and Julio Jones still questionable. Beasley totaled 82 receptions in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bills.

His experience in the league should come in handy for Tampa Bay on Sunday, and he’ll likely split snaps with Breshad Perriman and Russell Gage.