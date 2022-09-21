Tight end standard rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 3 of the NFL regular season will start on Thursday, September 22. The AFC North will be on display as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns. The week will wrap with another divisional battle on Monday, Sept. 26, as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. Some tight ends are banged up heading into the week, and you may need to pivot this week. With that in mind, here are our tight end rankings for standard fantasy football leagues in Week 3.

Injury news

Goerge Kittle has missed the first two weeks of the season dealing with a groin injury. He was expected to be sidelined for three weeks but could still play this week. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is dealing with an ankle injury that could force him to miss a few weeks.

Streaming options

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders

Thomas took a week to get on the same page with new quarterback Carson Wentz. In Week 1, Thomas caught three of his six targets for 45 yards and finished as the overall TE19. Last week, he caught three of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. This stat line was good enough for him to finish as the TE5. Wentz has been airing the ball out this season so far and will likely need to lean on Thomas against a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense this week.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals

Hurst hasn’t broken out with the Bengals yet, but he is also vying for targets with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Hurst and the Bengals take on the New York Jets this week, which presents a favorable matchup for Hurst. In Week 1, he had five receptions for 46 yards and followed it up with five receptions for 24 yards in Week 2. The same involvement over the first two weeks is promising, and I think the yards accompany it this week.

Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings