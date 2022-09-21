 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Echo Park Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Echo Park Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, and Ty Dillon, driver of the #42 EG3 Technologies Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is back in Texas for this weekend’s events. The Cup Series will be in action on Sunday, September 25 with the 2022 Echo Park Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway. This race begins the Round of 12 stage of the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs.

This will be the 18th running of this race. Kyle Larson won the 2021 edition of the race. Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. Larson has +600 odds to win the race in back-to-back years. Christopher Bell (+700), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+900) round out the drivers with the top five odds to win the race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2022 Echo Park Automotive 500.

2022 Echo Park Automotive 500 Opening Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Denny Hamlin +550 +150 −140
Kyle Larson +600 +170 −125
Christopher Bell +700 +200 −110
Chase Elliott +800 +225 +100
Kyle Busch +900 +250 +110
Ryan Blaney +1000 +275 +125
Ross Chastain +1000 +275 +125
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +275 +125
William Byron +1200 +330 +150
Tyler Reddick +1500 +400 +175
Joey Logano +2000 +550 +250
Bubba Wallace +2000 +550 +250
Kevin Harvick +2000 +550 +250
Alex Bowman +2500 +700 +300
Daniel Suarez +4000 +900 +400
Austin Cindric +5000 +1500 +600
Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200
Aric Almirola +10000 +2500 +1200
Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200
Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200
Chase Briscoe +10000 +2500 +1200
Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200
Ty Gibbs +10000 +2500 +1200
Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +3000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 +5000 +2500
Michael McDowell +25000 +5000 +2500
Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +5000
Noah Gragson +50000 +10000 +5000
Justin Haley +50000 +10000 +5000
Garrett Smithley +100000 +25000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +10000
Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000
Landon Cassill +100000 +25000 +10000

