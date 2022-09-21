NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Echo Park Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is back in Texas for this weekend’s events. The Cup Series will be in action on Sunday, September 25 with the 2022 Echo Park Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway. This race begins the Round of 12 stage of the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs.
This will be the 18th running of this race. Kyle Larson won the 2021 edition of the race. Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. Larson has +600 odds to win the race in back-to-back years. Christopher Bell (+700), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+900) round out the drivers with the top five odds to win the race.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2022 Echo Park Automotive 500.
2022 Echo Park Automotive 500 Opening Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Denny Hamlin
|+550
|+150
|−140
|Kyle Larson
|+600
|+170
|−125
|Christopher Bell
|+700
|+200
|−110
|Chase Elliott
|+800
|+225
|+100
|Kyle Busch
|+900
|+250
|+110
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|+275
|+125
|Ross Chastain
|+1000
|+275
|+125
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1000
|+275
|+125
|William Byron
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Tyler Reddick
|+1500
|+400
|+175
|Joey Logano
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Bubba Wallace
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Kevin Harvick
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|+1500
|+600
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Chase Briscoe
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Ty Gibbs
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Cole Custer
|+25000
|+5000
|+3000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Noah Gragson
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Justin Haley
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Landon Cassill
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
