NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Echo Park Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is back in Texas for this weekend’s events. The Cup Series will be in action on Sunday, September 25 with the 2022 Echo Park Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway. This race begins the Round of 12 stage of the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs.

This will be the 18th running of this race. Kyle Larson won the 2021 edition of the race. Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. Larson has +600 odds to win the race in back-to-back years. Christopher Bell (+700), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+900) round out the drivers with the top five odds to win the race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2022 Echo Park Automotive 500.

2022 Echo Park Automotive 500 Opening Odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Denny Hamlin +550 +150 −140 Kyle Larson +600 +170 −125 Christopher Bell +700 +200 −110 Chase Elliott +800 +225 +100 Kyle Busch +900 +250 +110 Ryan Blaney +1000 +275 +125 Ross Chastain +1000 +275 +125 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +275 +125 William Byron +1200 +330 +150 Tyler Reddick +1500 +400 +175 Joey Logano +2000 +550 +250 Bubba Wallace +2000 +550 +250 Kevin Harvick +2000 +550 +250 Alex Bowman +2500 +700 +300 Daniel Suarez +4000 +900 +400 Austin Cindric +5000 +1500 +600 Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200 Aric Almirola +10000 +2500 +1200 Austin Dillon +10000 +2500 +1200 Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200 Chase Briscoe +10000 +2500 +1200 Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200 Ty Gibbs +10000 +2500 +1200 Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +3000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 +5000 +2500 Michael McDowell +25000 +5000 +2500 Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +5000 Noah Gragson +50000 +10000 +5000 Justin Haley +50000 +10000 +5000 Garrett Smithley +100000 +25000 +10000 Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +10000 Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000 Landon Cassill +100000 +25000 +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.