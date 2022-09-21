How to watch AEW Grand Slam via live stream, what to watch on September 21

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

This is the second annual Grand Slam week for AEW as we’re in for an action-packed episode of Dynamite tonight and Rampage on Friday. By the end of the evening, a new AEW World Champion will be crowned.

How to watch AEW Grand Slam

Date: Wednesday, September 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Grand Slam

We’ve reached the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions as Jon Moxley will battle Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Championship. The title was vacated two weeks ago in the aftermath of the CM Punk-Elite brawl following All Out and the company quickly moved forward with a tournament. Danielson got to this point by defeating “Hangman” Adam Page and Chris Jericho while Moxley took down Sammy Guevara to reach the final.

Keep in mind that MJF owns the chip from Casino ladder match at All Out, guaranteeing him a title match in the future. There’s a possibility that the company could do a “cash in” gimmick similar to the WWE’s Money in the Bank, but we’ll see.

The show will also be stacked with four other title matches this evening. In a rematch from All Out, Swerve in Our Glory will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Acclaimed. Toni Storm will defend the interim AEW Women’s World Championship against Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb in a four-way match. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Pac will put his belt on the line against Orange Cassidy and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will defend his title against Chris Jericho.