NASCAR schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is in Fort Worth, Texas for this weekend’s events. The Xfinity Series will be in action on Saturday, September 24 with the 2022 Andry’s Frozen Custard 300. The Cup Series will follow on Sunday, September 25 as they run the 2022 Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500. The Texas Motor Speedway will host both of the events.

The Cup Series will practice at 12:35 p.m. ET on USA. This will be directly followed by qualifying at 1:20 p.m. ET. The race itself will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday also on USA. Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson, who won the race last year, at +600.

The Xfinity Series will have all of its events on Saturday. The action gets started with a practice session at 10:35 a.m. ET. Qualifying will follow it at 11:05 a.m. ET and both events will air on USA. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will also air on USA. Justin Allgaier is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+400), John Hunter Nemechek (+700) and Josh Berry (+800) as drivers with the best odds to win.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, September 24

10:35 a.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

11:05 a.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

12:35 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

1:20 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

3:30 p.m. — Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

Sunday, September 25

3:30 p.m. — Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com