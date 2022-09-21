Standard flex rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 3 of the NFL season gets underway this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football on Thursday, September 22. Week 3 culminates with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants facing off in a divisional Monday Night Football game. The fantasy football season has been all over the place, so here are our standard flex rankings to help you win your Week 3 fantasy football matchups.

Injury news to monitor

James Conner was banged up in the Arizona Cardinals' last game. His injury could be sidelined him this week, giving Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams a boost. Alvin Kamara missed last week’s game allowing Mark Ingram to have a solid game against a tough defense.

Week 3 streaming options

49ers rookie running back Tyrion Davis-Price is expected to miss several games. If you didn’t scoop Jeff Wilson Jr. already, now would be a good time to do so. Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions is getting consistent work behind D’Andre Swift and has a good matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

Week 3 standard flex rankings