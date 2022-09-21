Should you drop Cole Kmet in your fantasy football leagues?

The Chicago Bears are off to a slow start on offense in the second year of Justin Fields’ tenure as QB. Over two games, Chicago has scored a grand total of 29 points. Last week, the Bears scored 10 in a loss to the Green Bay Packers in which Fields completed just seven passes. That wasn’t particularly great for receivers, including TE Cole Kmet. Let’s look at his outlook heading into Week 3 vs. the Houston Texans.

Fantasy football outlook: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Kmet has no yards on two targets through two games. He’s on pace for zero yards in 17 games this season. He’s also on pace for 17 targets this season. Okay, I’ll stop being a smart ass. You get it. The Bears haven’t been using Kmet at all after many believed he would be a key part of the offense. Fields only attempted 11 passes in Week 2 vs. the Packers. The Texans matchup should be better on paper. It’s difficult to predict and project Kmet’s usage at this point since it’s been non-existent.

Verdict

You can definitely drop Kmet at this point. Chances are you can find him next week if you really want on the waiver wire. No one in your league should be starting Kmet this week and tight end isn’t a position you normally carry more than two on your roster. If Kmet starts to see some love and puts up points, you can pick him back up off waivers. Dropping him later in the week makes sense to avoid someone else scooping him up and stashing him.