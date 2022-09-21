Kicker rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is here. The action will start with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, September 22. The week will wrap up on Monday, September 26 as the Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants. While there may not be much difference in your kicker selection every week, here are some streaming options in case you want a change.

Injury news

The kicker position is relatively healthy, but Harrison Butker missed the Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 game dealing with an ankle injury.

Streaming options

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Boswell has been the majority of the Steelers' offense. They are sputtering out of the gate, but that has just resulted in upside for Boswell. He finished as the overall K4 in the first week of the season. His numbers dropped in Week 2, but still finished with eight fantasy points. Boswell is likely due for another good outing as the Browns' defense looks to shut down the Steelers' offense in a rivalry game.

Sanders didn’t get to kick much on Sunday as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. Whether you believe in Tua or not, the Bills' defense has been brutal to opposing offenses so far this season. I expect this to keep Tagovailoa out of the endzone, which should give Jason Sanders more opportunity.

Week 3 fantasy football kicker rankings