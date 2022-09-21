Is it time to hit the panic button on these wide receivers in fantasy football?

We’re only two weeks into the 2022 NFL season but it’s never too early to start overreacting in fantasy football. Or is it? Nope, can always do some overreacting. Anyway, if you’re in a PPR league, there’s a decent chance you prioritized wide receiver early on in your draft. To some, that paid off and you’re reaping the benefits of going with Amon-Ra St. Brown. For others, it hasn’t been that great. We’re going to take a look at some underperforming wide receivers and whether or not it’s time to panic.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (WR23)

Fantasy point total: 16.1 (8.1 per game)

The Seahawks had one of the more compelling QB competitions this preseason. Geno Smith ultimately won out and helped the Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Seattle followed that up with a 27-7 loss to the Niners in Week 2. Smith may be enough to make the Seahawks somewhat competitive. He doesn’t appear like enough to make Metcalf a WR stud in fantasy this year.

Through two games, Metcalf has 11 receptions for 71 yards. He’s been targeted 13 times in two games, which isn’t all that bad. It’s just the Seahawks really don’t have much offensive upside with Geno under center. Most of his passes are quick and easy. He can’t really stretch the ball down the field and that’s Metcalf’s bread and butter. The only way DK can give you what you want is through YAC on plays in space. Even then, you’re banking on Metcalf hitting a HR almost every game in order to get to value.

There will be games when Metcalf helps you win in fantasy. It’s a bit outlandish to think of dropping him after Week 2. Looking for a trade partner may not be a bad idea. Though it’ll be difficult to find someone to trick. At this point, Metcalf is nothing more than a FLEX option. He’ll be very boom-bust, leaning on the side of bust.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (WR26)

Fantasy point total: 20 (10 per game)

Lamb is a similar victim of QB play early on. Dak Prescott is out and won’t be back for a bit. Cooper Rush threw for 235 yards and a TD in the Cowboys’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Lamb was targeted 11 times and had seven catches for 75 yards. He was kept in check in Week 1 vs. the Bucs with and without Dak, catching two passes for 29 yards. That was also on 11 targets. So it isn’t for a lack of looks that Lamb is unproductive early on.

The big issue with Lamb is TD upside and big-game ability. His ceiling should be capped with Rush under center and Michael Gallup is close to returning for Dallas. That’s another mouth to feed and Rush already seems to like Noah Brown a bit. Lamb will get looks but they may not be high quality and it could be tough to find scores.

We shouldn’t exactly panic on Lamb just yet. The problem — like Metcalf — is a lack of ceiling for a WR you most likely drafted pretty high. It may be a lot of boom-bust until Prescott returns. After that, the Cowboys could spread it around a decent amount. Lamb is still a wait-and-see for me.

Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans (WR50)

Fantasy point total: 10.2 (5.1 per game)

The Titans just got embarrassed on primetime by the Buffalo Bills and look like a team falling apart. There’s no more A.J. Brown. Derrick Henry clearly isn’t the same back. Ryan Tannehill isn’t a very good quarterback when he’s tasked with throwing the ball a ton. He isn’t hiding behind Henry and Brown anymore. So the situation in Tennessee is a bit concerning for most of their skill players from a fantasy football perspective.

Woods was brought in to be a top wideout, replacing Brown to an extent. Treylon Burks was also drafted to fill that void. So far Burks looks the part and Woods isn’t getting looks. Through two games, Woods has seven targets for five catches and 52 yards. It doesn’t feel like Tannehill will be able to get Woods the ball downfield and Burks may be a better option anyway. So early on we’re seeing a similar situation of a bad QB and lack of upside for a WR.

Woods has a lower ceiling than Metcalf and Lamb at this point. You likely didn’t waste a top pick on Woods, but you still had hopes of him becoming a decent WR2/FLEX play. At this point, he’s not much of any play. You aren’t going to drop him just yet but re-evaluate things after Week 3. The Titans face the Las Vegas Raiders and that game could be high scoring.