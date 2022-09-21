Pick on the Total for the Diamondbacks-Dodgers game on September 21

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off of playing two games and will look to their respective starting pitchers for length on Wednesday after both had to dive deeper than normal into their bullpens to polish off 18 innings on Tuesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-300, 8.5)

Madison Bumgarner draws the start for the Diamondbacks and enters in the worst form of his career, having allowed at least four runs in eight of his last nine starts with a 7.82 ERA and .348 opponents batting average in that span.

The Diamondbacks back him up with an offense that has generated power on the road with is second in the National League in home runs per per at-bar on the road and are averaging over 4.5 runs per game in Bumgarner’s starts this season.

The Dodgers counter with Dustin May, who has made just five starts this season due to having Tommy John surgery in 2021, and since returning has a 3.46 ERA with five innings or fewer pitched in four of his starts.

The Diamondbacks have a 6.09 ERA since August 6, which is the worst mark in the league in that span with no other National League team having higher than a 5.21 ERA in this span.

The Dodgers lead the league in runs per game with 5.4 and with Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks bullpen’s recent woes, runs should be plentiful in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The Play: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Over 8.5

