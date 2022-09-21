 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FIFA 23 to feature Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond from hit AppleTV show

We discuss the news that the fictional Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will be included in FIFA 23.

By TeddyRicketson
FIFA 23 logo displayed on a laptop screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on August 23, 2022. Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a video posted to the official Ted Lasso Twitter account, it was announced that the fictional soccer head coach and his team AFC Richmond would be included in FIFA 23. For fans of the AppleTV hit series, this is great news. The video package alone shows Lasso, his assistant Coach Beard, Dani Rojas who thinks football is life, Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt and even Trent Crimm from the Independent.

The exact details of how you can play as Lasso and AFC Richmond have not yet been released. EA Sports could have the players available in the popular Ultimate Team mode, where gamers can put together makeshift squads from players throughout the sport of soccer. You might be able to take AFC Richmond to a career in the Premier League and try to have them win the league championship. At the very least, if you can play friendly exhibitions with AFC Richmond and see all the stars from the tv show in the game, that will be pretty cool in and of itself.

