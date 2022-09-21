FIFA 23 to feature Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond from hit AppleTV show

In a video posted to the official Ted Lasso Twitter account, it was announced that the fictional soccer head coach and his team AFC Richmond would be included in FIFA 23. For fans of the AppleTV hit series, this is great news. The video package alone shows Lasso, his assistant Coach Beard, Dani Rojas who thinks football is life, Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt and even Trent Crimm from the Independent.

I've got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/YqPuvw2jHK — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2022

The exact details of how you can play as Lasso and AFC Richmond have not yet been released. EA Sports could have the players available in the popular Ultimate Team mode, where gamers can put together makeshift squads from players throughout the sport of soccer. You might be able to take AFC Richmond to a career in the Premier League and try to have them win the league championship. At the very least, if you can play friendly exhibitions with AFC Richmond and see all the stars from the tv show in the game, that will be pretty cool in and of itself.