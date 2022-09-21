Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has Grade 2 MCL sprain, will miss the start of 2022-23 training camp

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss the start of training camp for the 2022-23 NBA season with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be the star of the team and should take another step forward this season.

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a Grade 2 left MCL sprain and will miss the start of training camp, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 21, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander missed out on being an All-Star last season and was one of the notable snubs for the event. He averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Thunder last year. He did miss some time at the end of the year with an ankle injury, but this MCL sprain doesn’t appear to have anything to do with that injury.

The Thunder have already lost rookie Chet Holmgren for the year with a Lisfranc foot injury, so this is not great news for the team. Gilgeous-Alexander should be fine for the regular season but MCL sprains can linger or develop into much worse injuries.