49ers sign RB Tevin Coleman to practice squad

The San Francisco 49ers have reunited with veteran running back Tevin Coleman and have signed him to the practice squad, per Tom Pelissero. Coleman played with the 49ers in 2019 and 2020.

Coleman has been in the NFL since 2015 when he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. He played out his rookie contract and then hit free agency. Coleman was brought into San Francisco in 2019 and played in 14 games. He ran the ball 137 times for 544 yards and six touchdowns and added 11 receptions for 49 yards through the air. Coleman only played in eight games in 2020 but didn’t factor much into the team’s offense. He signed with the New York Jets last year but wasn’t ever win the job outright.

In a corresponding move, San Francisco has promoted running back Marlon Mack to the active roster to backup Jeff Wilson Jr. Quarterback Trey Lance was placed on Injured Reserve also. We are only heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, but the 49ers' offense looks markedly different than it started two weeks ago.