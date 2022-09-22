2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 3 fantasy football

As you begin setting your fantasy lineups for Week 3 of the NFL season, here are some tight ends worth starting this weekend, and some who might be better to keep on the bench.

Tight End Starts

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jets

Hurst has already come up with some clutch plays for the Bengals despite their 0-2 start, and his consistency as a receiving option will come in handy as Cincinnati looks for their first win against a below-average defense. He’s already added up ten receptions for 70 yards in the first two weeks of the season, and with the Jags’ cornerbacks likely focusing coverage on Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, this could be a good week for Hurst, especially since Burrow has been struggling with deep balls.

Gerald Everett, LA Chargers vs. Jaguars

Everett’s season with the Chargers is off to a hot start, adding up nine receptions for 125 yards over the first two games. The Jags’ defense is looking solid, but the Chargers should still be able to lock this win down fairly easily, and Everett will be a key piece in the receiving corps on Sunday. Of course, Justin Herbert’s health is still a major question at play here.

Tight End Sits

It’s not necessarily his fault that he’s not putting up points, fantasy or otherwise. The Bears offense is in need of some serious improvement, and until they get there, it’s probably best to sit Kmet — or even to drop him at this point. Kmet had zero receptions in Weeks 1 and 2 despite being healthy.

Aaron Rodgers just has so many other solid receiving options this season that Tonyan isn’t getting much action out there on the field. As Rodgers and Watkins continue developing their chemistry, Tonyan may not be seeing many targets. He had three receptions in their opener and two in the win against the Bears, and he’s probably not who you want as a TE starter on your lineup this week.