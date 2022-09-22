2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 3 fantasy football

As we head into Week 3 of the NFL season, here are some of our best choices of wide receivers to start and sit in your fantasy lineups for this weekend.

Wide receiver starts

Rashad Perriman & Russell Gage, Buccaneers vs. Packers

With depleted wide receiver resources available for this Sunday (Evans suspended and Godwin and Jones questionable), the Bucs signed 11-year NFL veteran and former Buffalo Bill Cole Beasley to help them compete against the Packers in Week 3. While his league experience will certainly help, Brady will also be leaning on backups Perriman and Gage for yardage this weekend.

Marquise Brown & Greg Dortch, Cardinals vs. Rams

Brown and Dortch have both been putting up consistent numbers for the first two weeks of the season. The Rams’ top-ranked defensive line will stunt the Cardinals’ run game, so pass formations will be Arizona’s best chance at success this weekend, particularly given Kyler Murray’s scrambling ability. With Rondale Moore still questionable, these two WRs will likely continue to split snaps and receptions.

Wide receiver sits

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos vs. 49ers

Russell Wilson hasn’t gotten off to the hottest start with this Broncos team, and with Jeudy coming off a rib injury from Week 2, this duo doesn’t seem like the best formula for racking up fantasy points this week. They’re also facing the 49ers, who have one of the (if not the) best defenses in the league.

Darnell Mooney, Bears vs. Texans

Sure, maybe Mooney will look slightly better against a Texans defense than he did against the Packers and the 49ers, but the reality of the situation this season remains. Rostered in 87% of leagues, Mooney has totaled two receptions so far for four yards (one eight-yard reception, one negative-four-yard reception), and until he begins showing up, he’s probably a safe bet to sit for the time being.