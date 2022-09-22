3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 3 fantasy football

The running back position remains arguably the utmost vital position among fantasy football lineups, and through two weeks of the football season we have a read of who’s trending up and down. The wee

Running Back Starts

Edwards-Helaire has logged 15 carries through the first two weeks of the season and has the volume to be a confident RB2 in fantasy lineups going forward. His combined 76 receiving yards through two weeks have been a deciding factor, with him posting 22.4 and 15.8 PPR fantasy performances the past two weeks. He should have an efficient day against a Colts defense that is surrendering 15.3 fantasy points on average to opposing running backs.

Patterson finished with an excellent 22.6 PPR fantasy point performance in Week 1, but his matchup with a tough Los Angeles Rams defense last week unsurprisingly resulted in a dud for Week 2. With a Seahawks defense that ranks 25th with an average of 146 rushing yards per game allowed on deck, Patterson should be equipped to recover with a strong fantasy outing against a porous run defense.

Slowly but surely Pierce is seeing his volume of carries be corrected, as they should be. The fourth-round rookie was hyped up through the preseason but his start has been slow nonetheless. After getting just 11 carries in Week 1, his volume was bumped up to 15 carries in Week 2 with an 8.7 PPR fantasy performance to show for it. Pierce has an excellent chance to log his breakout game versus a Bears defense that is surrendering the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs (21.4).

Running Back Sits

The Raiders offense seems to still be working out some growing pains, but it looks like the run game will remain a question mark week to week. Jacobs logged 19 carries last week for 69 yards, with an average of 3.6 yards per carry. The Raiders’ questionable offensive line only increases the likelihood that the passing game takes on more importance against the Titans in Week 3.

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Akers seems to be out of the dog house in Los Angeles, but that doesn’t mean he’s worth a start in your fantasy lineups this week. Akers bumped up his carries to 15 in Week 2 for 44 yards with an average of 2.9 yards per attempt. Still, Darrell Henderson got more of the key touches and found the endzone in Week 2 while Akers was scoreless. Until Akers solidifies his role as the lead halfback, he should be a sit against Arizona.

The running back room continues to remain a mystery in Miami, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise in a Mike McDaniel-led offense. After logging 12 carries in Week 1, Edmonds had just five carries in Week 2 while fellow backfield partner Raheem Mostert had 11 carries of his own and notched the start. The question marks surrounding the volume of touches make Edmonds a sit, and that’s without accounting for the likely pass-happy game script to come with Josh Allen and the Bills on deck for this matchup.