2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 3 fantasy football

With two weeks' worth of fantasy football in the books, we have a good sense of which players are becoming viable options on a consistent basis and others who are better off avoiding. The Week 3 slate has a number of favorable quarterback matchups to leverage and others to leave be. Ahead of this week’s action, we list out which players under center you should fire up in your fantasy lineups, and which are better off sitting on your bench.

Quarterback Starts

Stafford’s Week 1 performance left plenty to be desired against the Super Bowl contender Buffalo Bills, but he bounced back with an 18.8 PPR fantasy performance in Week 2. He should be set up for success as he faces a leaky Cardinals defense that is giving up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season (26.9). Arizona may have overachieved last week, but Stafford should be efficient in Week 3.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Armed with numerous new weapons around him in Washington, Wentz has been on a tear through the first two fantasy weeks. He’s logged 27.7 PPR fantasy points in each of the first two games this season and he looks comfortable as ever leading the offense from the pocket. The Eagles have surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks per-game so far (12.2), but the potential revenge factor in play for Wentz makes him a start in Week 3.

Quarterback Sits

Wilson still seems to be finding his footing in the Broncos offense, and his fantasy ceiling has only been further limited with Nathaniel Hackett’s questionable play-calling. Wilson had 17.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, and then it dipped to 11.8 fantasy points in Week 2. Now in Week 3 he goes up against a familiar foe in the 49ers defense, who have had success in years past among plenty of NFC West divisional matchups. If Wilson and the Broncos were building momentum on offense it would be a different story, but the matchup does not seem favorable in this one.

Lawrence has been efficient through his first two games with Doug Peterson at the helm, which included an 18.5 PPR fantasy performance in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Now Lawrence and the Jaguars will have to make a long trip out west against a rested Chargers defense that includes Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the edge. Week 3’s matchup has the makings of a rough outing for Lawrence and Jacksonville overall.