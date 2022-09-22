Steelers vs. Browns: Game picks, best bets for Week 3 Thursday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 22. The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns in a battle of the AFC North. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers vs. Browns in Week 3 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Browns odds

Spread: Browns -4.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Steelers +160, Browns -190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers +4.5

Despite what head coach Mike Tomlin intends, this could easily be the last shot that Mitch Trubisky has to keep his job as the starting quarterback. If he doesn't want the rookie Kenny Pickett to take his job next week against the New York Jets, he will have to impress on Thursday, and I think he pulls it off. Myles Garrett will torment the bad Pittsburgh offensive line, but Trubisky and running back Najee Harris not only help the team cover but take the win.

Over/under: Over 38.5

This is the lowest point total of the week, and it is likely due to two things. First, there will be wind gusts up to 38 mph during the game. Second, neither of these teams has looked great this season. Pittsburgh won an ugly game against the Cincinnati Bengals that saw their defense lose its best asset in TJ Watt. The Browns squeaked out a win against a bad Carolina Panthers team and lost to a bad New York Jets team last week. Either way, I think the over should hit in an all-around gross game.

Player prop: Nick Chubb over 84.5 rushing yards (-115)

Chubb has 228 rushing yards through the first two games of the season. He had 141 yards against the Panthers in Week 1 and 87 last week against the Jets. The Steelers' defense is giving up 128.5 yards per game so far this year. With the expected high winds, look for Cleveland to try and keep it on the ground, giving Chubb a great chance to surpass this total.

