Best DFS showdown lineup strategy for Steelers vs. Browns on Week 3 Thursday Night Football

Week 3’s Thursday Night Football game will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. This game is always intense as the rivalry continues to grow. Here is all you need to know for your DFS Showdown lineup in Week 3.

Injuries

The Steelers head into this game healthy among their active players. Linebacker Devin Bush was the only player on the injury report and was a full participant on Tuesday. Cleveland has already ruled out three players, including DE Jadeveon Clowney, TE Jesse James and DE Chase Winovich. Clowney is the biggest name here as he plays opposite Myles Garrett and helps to take pressure off the star defensive end. Veteran guard Joel Bitonio didn’t practice this week and is questionable for the game, as are OTs Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard.

Captain’s Chair

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns — $18,000

Chubb heads into Week 3 with the second-most rushing yards in the league. He leads the league in rushing touchdowns (3) and is fourth in rushing attempts (39). We can debate whether his late touchdown against the New York Jets was selfish and led to the loss or not, but either way, he remains the best offensive player for the Browns. The Steelers aren’t known for stopping the run, and the predicted weather doesn’t favor the pass.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers — $13,800

While the receiving yardage hasn’t come yet, Johnson is getting no shortage of targets. He is tied for ninth among all pass-catchers with 22 targets. He has managed to bring in 13 of them for 112 yards but hasn’t found the endzone yet this year. The Pittsburgh offense hasn’t stretched the field this season which has seen Johnson being a reliable short-yardage threat. Johnson should be in line for a big game with expected wind gusts up to 36 mph on Thursday night.

Value Plays

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns — $5,400

After 11 targets in the season opener, Peoples-Jones disappeared from the stat sheet in Week 2 against the New York Jets. Whether that is due to Amari Cooper having words with quarterback Jacoby Brissett about his involvement or if the Jets just shut down Peoples-Jones remains to be seen. The Pittsburgh defense is giving up the fourth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers to this point in the season. If you are looking for a value play, you could likely do worse than Peoples-Jones.

George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers — $4,800

Pickens has been outspoken about his lack of targets in the Steelers offense. He looked great given the chance in the preseason and took little time putting his physicality to work on the field. Cleveland is giving up the seventh-most DFS points to wide receivers and the ninth-most to opposing quarterbacks. Whether the Steelers continue to trot out Mitch Trubisky or if they turn to the rookie, Pickens has upside in the game.