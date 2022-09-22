Week 3 Thursday Night Football weather forecast, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season is here. The action will get started with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns facing off in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Steelers vs. Browns on Week 3 TNF

Forecast via AccuWeather

The forecast doesn’t look great for this Thursday in Cleveland. During the day it will get up to 62 degrees, but there is an 84% chance of rain and wind gusting up to 38 mph. The low is 52 degrees at night with a 55% chance of rain and wind steady at 17 mph N. Wind gusts are expected to get up to 36 mph which is where we could see it affect kicks or deep passes. The evening forecast, think of this as the second half of the game, is expected to be 56 degrees with SW 18 mph winds gusting up to 36 mph and a 55% chance of rain.

Fantasy/betting implications

I think this weather help supports the under in this game. It is set at 38 at DraftKings Sportsbook which is already the lowest for the Week 3 slate. For fantasy football purposes, I think Chris Boswell and Cade York should be downgraded as the wind gusts are a lot for a kicker to deal with. It also could affect the deep ball chance for Chase Claypool and Amari Cooper whose quarterbacks already throw a rather wobbly pass.