Best NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Browns for Week 3 Thursday Night Football

The second Thursday night football matchup of the season will feature an AFC North rivalry with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns are hoping to recover from a disastrous late-game loss to the New York Jets, while the Steelers will look to get back in the win column following their loss to the New England Patriots. Ahead of Thursday’s game, we’re highlighting the best NFL player props for the night.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Browns: Best NFL player prop bets

Nick Chubb, Over 80.5 rushing yards (-115)

Chubb has a career average of 66.1 rushing yards per game against the Steelers through seven appearances, but he’s set to exceed that average come Thursday night. Chubb finished with 87 rushing yards on 17 carries last week, and that could be considered a relatively “slow day” for Cleveland’s running back. With Jacoby Brissett largely playing decent through two weeks, look for the Browns to lean on the running game coming off a short week.

Kareem Hunt, Over 2.5 receptions (+120)

Cleveland had the lead and kept the game largely out of reach in Week 2 before their spectacular collapse at the end, which likely factored into Hunt’s minimal volume of looks. Still, he caught both of his targets for a total of 16 receiving yards. Expect the short week to play into a slow, tightly contested affair between these AFC North rivals, with the check-down game likely playing a factor. With that in mind, we like Hunt to easily finish over his allotted 2.5 receptions total for Thursday night.

Mitchell Trubisky, Under 20.5 pass completions (-110)

Jadaeveon Clowney may be ruled out and Myles Garrett is listed as questionable, but the Browns defense at home should still give Trubisky fits under center. In his first two games, Trubisky has logged 21 completions in each contest. Cleveland’s defense limited Baker Mayfield to just 16 completions in Week 1, and on a short week, you can expect them to keep Trubisky under duress through the game. With that in mind, we’re predicting the Steelers quarterback to finish under his completions total for Thursday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.