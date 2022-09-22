Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 3?

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Steelers are set for their second AFC North matchup after a crucial 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Coming off a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday, Pittsburgh is looking to bounce back and remain perfect in the division.

The Browns have been more impressive offensively than anyone expected before the season. Coming in with a 1-1 record after losing a 31-30 game to the New York Jets in Week 3, running back Nick Chubb is tied for first in the NFL with three rushing touchdowns, and is second in rushing yards.

The Browns are set as 4.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -200 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers sit at +170, while the total score is set at 38.

Steelers vs. Browns

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

Thursday Night Football coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.