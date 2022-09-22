Report: CM Punk not expected back in AEW following All Out incident

Just over two weeks after the now infamous brawl following AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, Wade Keller of PWTorch mentioned on his Thursday morning podcast that he does not expect CM Punk to return to the company. The former AEW World Champion is currently suspended for his involvement in the brawl and Keller is expecting some sort of buyout to his contract moving forward.

Punk competed in the main event of All Out, where he defeated Jon Moxley to recapture the AEW World Championship. Sitting right next to AEW president Tony Khan In the post-show media scrum afterwards, he went on a tirade where he addressed rumors of him trying get former friend Colt Cabana fired. He also lit into AEW EVP’s Kenny Omega and Nick and Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks, as well as “Hangman” Adam Page. Punk’s comments created an immediate rift in the AEW locker room and a he was reportedly confronted by Omega and the Young Bucks, leading to a fight. During said brawl, AEW producer and friend of Punk’s Ace Steel was said to have thrown a chair that hit Nick Jackson. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer said on his podcast that there are pending legal issues stemming from the melee.

If Punk were to leave, it would end his run in the upstart company after he made his debut one year ago at All Out 2021. It marked his return to professional wrestling after a seven-year hiatus following his exit from the WWE. AEW has already moved on creatively with Moxley recapturing the AEW title on the special Grand Slam episode of Dynamite this past Wednesday.