Pat Freiermuth slow start in Week 3 vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is off to a slow start in the team’s Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.

By TeddyRicketson
Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 3’s Thursday Night Football matchup is featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Cleveland Browns. At halftime, the Steelers are up 14-13 on the Browns. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is arguably fighting for his job, and he has played well so far. He has completed nine of 13 passes for 109 yards and has a rushing touchdown. Unfortunately, tight end Pat Freiermuth has yet to be targeted in the game.

Freiermuth is active and has played 21 of the team’s 30 offensive snaps. He has been used predominately as a blocker which has helped give Trubisky more time to throw. Blocking doesn't get you fantasy points, though. Freiermuth has run seven routes but has yet to be targeted in the offense. As the team heads into the second half, they will get the ball as the Browns elected to receive. Trubisky looked a little amped up to end the half and needs to settle into a groove, and the reliability of Freiermuth could help with that. Don’t full-on panic yet if you started Freiermuth, but there is certainly cause for concern at this point in the game.

