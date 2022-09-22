West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Virginia Tech Hokies meet up in Week 4 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

West Virginia picked up its first victory last weekend in a 65-7 win over Towson, following losses to the Pitt Panthers and Kansas Jayhawks to open the season. The Mountaineers went for 624 yards of offense as they look to get to .500 on Thursday night. Virginia Tech took care of the Boston College Eagles and Wofford in consecutive weeks after a stunning 20-17 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs to open the 2022 season. Grant Wells threw for 314 yards with two touchdowns in last week’s 27-7 win over Wofford.

West Virginia is a 2-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making Virginia Tech +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.5.