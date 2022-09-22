2022 Presidents Cup tournament schedule of matches from Thursday to Sunday

Twelve golfers from the USA will face off against an international team starting Thursday, Sept. 22 in the 2022 Presidents Cup. It’s a match-play format, and captains will draft their lineups for the matches in a snake-draft format beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Hideki Matsuyama are just a few of the big names in golf who will be participating in the Cup this weekend, which will take place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

The specific golfer matchups are not settled, but we know when the foursomes, fourball, and singles matches will all get underway. Once the schedule of golfers is announced, we’ll add that in here, but for now, here is when things get going each of the four days.

2022 Presidents Cup schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, September 22nd

Foursome matches: 1:00-6:00 p.m. ET

Match 1, 1:05 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Adam Scott (INT)

Match 2, 1:17 p.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Corey Conners/Sungjae Im (INT)

Match 3, 1:29 p.m.: Collin Morikawa/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Tom Kim/K.H. Lee (INT)

Match 4, 1:41 p.m.: Sam Burns/Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Cam Davis/Si Woo Kim (INT)

Match 5, 1:53 p.m.: Tony Finau/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (INT)

Friday, September 23th

Fourball matches: 11:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 24th

Foursome matches: 7:00 a.m.-noon ET

Fourball matches: noon-6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 25th

12 singles matches: Begin at noon ET, with tee times every 12 minutes.