How to watch 2022 Presidents Cup tournament on TV, via live online stream

The 2022 Presidents Cup will begin on Thursday, Sept. 22 as twelve of the best golfers in the United States take on an international team made up of a dozen of the most talented golfers from the rest of the world (except Europe, whose top representatives play in the Ryder Cup).

This year’s captains are Davis Love III for the US and South Africa’s Trevor Immelman for the International Team. This will be the 14th edition of the Presidents Cup, which began in 1994.

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas will also be part of the group of 12 representing the United States. LIV golfers have been banned from competing with either team.

To watch the 2022 Presidents Cup Tournament on NBC or Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

You can also watch the tournament via Peacock, as the streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, most Smart TV platforms such as Roku, and Xbox One platforms.

2022 Presidents Cup coverage

Thursday, September 22

Foursomes: Golf Channel and Peacock, 1-6 p.m. ET

Friday, September 23

Four-ball: Golf Channel and Peacock, 11:30-6 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 24

Foursomes and Four-ball: NBC and Peacock, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 25

Singles: NBC and Peacock, noon-6 p.m. ET