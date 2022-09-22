Full list of players on 2022 USA and International Presidents Cup teams

Two dozen of the world’s best golfers will come together at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina this weekend to compete in the Presidents Cup, which pits a United States team against an International Team, which is made up of golfers from anywhere in the world aside from the US and Europe.

The twelve golfers on each team are determined in two ways. The first six are determined by rankings. The United States uses FedExCup points from the past several years, doubling points gained in 2022, and the international team uses the Official World Golf Ranking system. The next six on each team are chosen by the team captain — this year’s captains are Davis Love III (USA) and Trevor Immelman (International, South Africa).

The last Presidents Cup took place in 2019, and Tiger Woods served as the US captain. The Americans took home the win.

A full roster for both teams can be found below. Several golfers qualified for the teams but were cut from the tournament after joining LIV Golf.

USA

Davis Love III (Captain)

Patrick Cantlay (FedExCup Ranking)

Justin Thomas (FedExCup Ranking)

Scottie Scheffler (FedExCup Ranking)

Sam Burns (FedExCup Ranking)

Tony Finau (FedExCup Ranking)

Xander Schauffele (FedExCup Ranking)

Cameron Young (Captain’s pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain’s pick)

Max Homa (Captain’s pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain’s pick)

Kevin Kisner (Captain’s pick)

Billy Horschel (Captain’s pick)

Internationa