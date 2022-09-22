West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Virginia Tech Hokies meet up in Week 4 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Although not as much of a rivalry as the ‘Backyard Brawl’, the Mountaineers and Hokies will rekindle some bad blood from their days as opponents in the Big East.

West Virginia (1-2, 0-1) won its first game of the season, blasting Towson 65-7. This is the Mountaineers final non-conference game before eight-straight Big XII games to close the season.

Virginia Tech (2-1, 1-0) has won two straight after losing their opener to Old Dominion. The Hokies are two-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Thursday, September 22

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.