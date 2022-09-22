Full list of tee times for Thursday, Day 1 at the Presidents Cup

The 2022 Presidents Cup gets underway Thursday morning, with tee times starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. as the American Team and International Team battle over four days of match play. Thursday will have a foursomes format, which involves two teams of two members each alternating shots on the same ball.

The US currently sits at -700 to take home the trophy once the weekend has finished, and at -250 to lead after Day 1, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cup will be available to watch on Thursday on the Golf Channel and to stream on Peacock.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Presidents Cup on Thursday.

Foursomes (alternate shot)

Match 1, 1:05 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Adam Scott (INT)

Match 2, 1:17 p.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Corey Conners/Sungjae Im (INT)

Match 3, 1:29 p.m.: Collin Morikawa/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Tom Kim/K.H. Lee (INT)

Match 4, 1:41 p.m.: Sam Burns/Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Cam Davis/Si Woo Kim (INT)

Match 5, 1:53 p.m.: Tony Finau/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (INT)