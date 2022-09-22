How Presidents Cup teams are named for 2022 competition

The 2022 Presidents Cup will tee off on Thursday, Sept. 22 as 12 golfers from the United States take on an international team made up of 12 golfers from around the world. The four-day tournament, which includes four-ball, foursomes, and single match play, will take place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This tournament is unique in how teams are chosen — six members of each team qualify based on a rankings system, and six are chosen by the team captain. This year’s captains are Davis Love III for the American team and South Africa’s Trevor Immelman for the International team.

For match play, the captains participate in a snake draft to determine which American team members will face off in the different formats against the International team members.

USA

The American team uses FedExCup points from 2019 (when the last Presidents Cup took place) to the 2022 BMW Championship to determine the automatic qualifiers. Points from 2021-2022 are worth more than those from 2020-21, which are worth more than those from 2019.

USA Presidents Cup Automatic Qualifiers

Scottie Scheffler Patrick Cantlay Sam Burns Xander Schauffele Justin Thomas Tony Finau

USA Presidents Cup Captain’s Picks

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

Cameron Young

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

International

The International team uses a format similar to the Official World Golf Ranking, but with its own calculation system, using points from the 2021 Open Championship to the 2022 BMW Championship to determine its automatic qualifiers. Recent points were given more weight.

International Presidents Cup Automatic Qualifiers

Hideki Matsuyama Sungjae Im Tom Kim Corey Conners Adam Scott Mito Pereira

Europe Presidents Cup Captain’s Picks

Si Woo Kim

KH Lee

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Cam Davis

Sebastian Munoz

Taylor Pendrith

Note: Several golfers who have since announced their commitment to LIV Golf had the qualifying points necessary to compete, but have been banned from participating in the Presidents Cup.