Presidents Cup location 2022: What to know about Quail Hollow

Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will host 24 of the world’s best golfers this weekend for the 2022 Presidents Cup. Designed by George Cobb in 1961, Quail Hollow has undergone modifications in the decades since from Arnold Palmer and Tom Fazio, and is notorious for its so-called challenging Green Mile, which refers to the final three holes on the course.

The green sits on the edge of a lake on the dogleg Par 4 16th hole, with plenty of bunkers waiting for a stray ball to fall. The 17th, a long Par 3, is surrounded by water as well, and the 18th is 500 yards long with a creek running up the side of the fairway and green.

The course was slightly rerouted for the Presidents Cup this weekend, and these holes will be played as 13, 14, and 15.

The par-71 course is 7,600 yards long with a course rating of 77.2 and a slope of 148. Rory McIlroy, who will not be playing this weekend, holds the course record at 61. The PGA Championship was held there in 2017, and that year’s champion, Justin Thomas, will return to represent the American team this weekend.

The initiation fee for the private club is reportedly $100,000.