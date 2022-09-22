Mitch Trubisky start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) are coming off a 17-14 loss to the Patriots in Week 2 and will now face off against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) in Week 2 action on Thursday. The midweek game is set to kick at 8:15 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky had a fairly similar performance in Week 2 compared to his Week 1 output, throwing 21-for-33 for 168 yards, one touch down, and one interception. He was sacked three times and added another seven yards from one rush attempt. It was another week of Trubisky struggling to get anything going for the Steelers, marking his second straight game throwing for under 200 yards. He finished as the QB21 with 12.42 fantasy points on the day as the Steelers have a quick turnaround while Trubisky will look to put in a more solid performance on Thursday.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Finishing no higher than QB20 through the first two weeks of the season, Trubisky should be planted on your fantasy bench for the time being, unless you’re playing in a superflex or 2 QB league.